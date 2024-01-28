Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXN. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.58.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.