Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna restated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Textron

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $84.83 on Thursday. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Textron will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,656,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 130.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.