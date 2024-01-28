The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZEK. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at $124,000.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.87. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

