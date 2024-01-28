The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $34.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,724,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

