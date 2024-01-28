The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 234,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,570,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $0.00 on Friday. Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27.

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

