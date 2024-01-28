The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $2.50

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $278.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Innoviz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 1,689.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVZ. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 63.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 105,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,616,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

