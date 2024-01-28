The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target to $2.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 million. Research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

