The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 187.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after buying an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,192,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.3 %

GS stock opened at $377.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $392.73. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $341.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,984 shares of company stock worth $6,042,731. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

