The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target to $94.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OMAB opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.