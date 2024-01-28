The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target to $27.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. They set a hold rating for the company.

FLEX opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.32. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $243,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Flex by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

