The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $17.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Rivian Automotive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

