The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $6.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FULC opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,769.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 541,171 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

