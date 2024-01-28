The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.80 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.67 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

