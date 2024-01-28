The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 58,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $163,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,465.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlyn R. Taylor purchased 18,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,527. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $982.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.68 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

