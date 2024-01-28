The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Trade Desk worth $63,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.01 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $5,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,209,221 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,021.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,614 shares of company stock worth $8,052,418. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

