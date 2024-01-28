The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Western Union by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,925.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after buying an additional 2,459,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Western Union has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.47%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

