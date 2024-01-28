Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $555.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $475.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

TMO opened at $547.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.21 and its 200-day moving average is $513.16. The company has a market cap of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $597.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 29,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,142,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

