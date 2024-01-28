Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $5.33 on Friday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,021.31% and a negative return on equity of 302.61%.

Institutional Trading of Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

