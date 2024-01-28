Tompkins Financial Co. (TMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.60 million, a PE ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.14). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tompkins Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Stories

