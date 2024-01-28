Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 336.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,807,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.91. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

