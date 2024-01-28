Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $198.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $202.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $268.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

