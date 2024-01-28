Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Short Interest Update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $251.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.04 and a 200 day moving average of $215.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $255.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.