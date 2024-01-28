TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 567.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $677,860,000 after purchasing an additional 644,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 128.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 459,787 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,206,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,326,000 after acquiring an additional 335,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,823,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,364,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last three months. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,082.48 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,089.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,001.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $919.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

