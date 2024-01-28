Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Trevena Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
