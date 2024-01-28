TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

