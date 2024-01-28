TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCBK. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBK opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after buying an additional 122,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

