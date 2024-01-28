Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 1-year low of $46.67 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.