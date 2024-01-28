Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Stephens

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

NASDAQ TFIN opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.32. Triumph Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64.

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $75,019,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $59,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

