Troy Income & Growth (TIGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Troy Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Stock Up 0.3 %
TIGT stock opened at GBX 69.50 ($0.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Troy Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.37. The firm has a market cap of £161.85 million, a PE ratio of -2,316.67 and a beta of 0.49.
Troy Income & Growth Company Profile
