Truist Financial Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $660.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $560.57.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $597.81 on Thursday. Cintas has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

