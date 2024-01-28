Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Trupanion Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $265,538.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,651 shares in the company, valued at $852,517.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

