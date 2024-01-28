Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.57% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trustmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 924.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 128,623 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

