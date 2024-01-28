Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TWST has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 691,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after purchasing an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,136,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,819,000 after acquiring an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

