Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.35. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

