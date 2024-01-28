U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $42.64 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock worth $1,712,319 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.