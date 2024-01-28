Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

