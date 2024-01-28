UBS Group Boosts Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $445.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $391.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

