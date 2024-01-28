UBS Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $220.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $177.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.03 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after acquiring an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,111,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

