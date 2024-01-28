UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,879 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35.

UGI Dividend Announcement

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.