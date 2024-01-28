UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $22.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE PATH opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82. UiPath has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $26.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.21 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock worth $19,023,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.