United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Price Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $28.58 on Thursday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

