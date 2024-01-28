United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UFCS

United Fire Group Price Performance

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $22.68 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.17%.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 125,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.