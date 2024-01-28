United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of UMC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.98. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $8.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,057,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,200,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,246 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,583,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,333 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.