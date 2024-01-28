United Parcel Service (UPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

