Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of UNTY opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $75,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,763.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 148.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

