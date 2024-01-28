Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UVE opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $360.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.48 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,251,919 shares in the company, valued at $20,781,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $364,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.