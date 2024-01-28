Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) PT Raised to $17.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

UTI opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.19.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.50 million. Analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,615.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

