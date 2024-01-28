Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sets New 12-Month High at $217.67

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.67 and last traded at $217.52, with a volume of 3160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.18.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.53.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

