Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 47,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 134,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

