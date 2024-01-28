Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on VTR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

VTR opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,740.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

